'Green Eggs and Ham' Original Netflix Series Trailer Released

The streaming service released a first trailer Friday for the animated series, inspired by the Dr. Seuss children's book.









The show expands on the world Dr. Seuss created in his 1960 book.



Adam DeVine and Michael Douglas star as the voices of Sam-I-Am and Guy-I-Am. The teaser shows Sam (DeVine) and Guy (Douglas) team up on a mission and learn to overcome their differences.



Diane Keaton co-stars as the voice of Michellee, with Illana Glazer as EB, Eddie Izzard as Snerz, Tracy Morgan as Fox and Keegan Michael Key as the narrator.



Green Eggs and Ham is created by Jared Stern and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres. The series premieres Nov. 8.



