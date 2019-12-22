'Green Eggs And Ham' to Return For Another Season

The streaming service announced Friday on Twitter that it renewed the animated series for Season 2.

Netflix shared the news alongside a holiday-themed video. The new season will follow Sam, voiced by Adam DeVine, and Guy, voiced by Michael Douglas, as they travel the world.

"Save room for Season 2 because we've ordered more! Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving will follow Sam and Guy around the world and outside their comfort zones as they get caught between two sides of a delicious conflict!" the post reads.

Green Eggs and Ham is inspired by the Dr. Seuss book of the same name, which was first published in 1960.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, versus the 13 in Season 1. The first season premiered on Netflix in November.

Jared Stern created the series, which also features the voices of Eddie Izzard, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Diane Keaton. Stern executive produces the show with Ellen DeGeneres, Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Kobkin and Jeff Kleeman.