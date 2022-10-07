'Grey's Anatomy' Star Gets Engaged

  1. Home
Published October 7th, 2022 - 05:42 GMT
Kate Walsh
Kate Walsh speaks at NIRHs Breakfast on the Supreme Court and the Future of Abortion Access on March 06, 2020 in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for National Institute for Reproductive Health/AFP

Grey's Anatomy actress Kate Walsh is engaged to be married.

The 54-year-old actress recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon.

Walsh shared the news Wednesday during an Instagram Live video with her former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman in honor of the show's 15th anniversary.

"Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé," Walsh said while panning the camera to Nixon.

"She just 100 percent outed your engagement," Brenneman responded.

"I did, I just outed our engagement," Walsh confirmed.

Walsh later shared a photo of two cocktails on Instagram Stories.

"Celebrating w/@andynix1," she wrote.

Walsh and Nixon were first linked in 2020.

Walsh plays Addison Montgomery on Grey's Anatomy, which is in its 19th season on ABC.

