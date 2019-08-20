The Grid, an underground concert where sound takes centrestage, is back in Dubai. The previous show saw over 2,000 music fans arrive at a warehouse in Studio City for a night of infectious tunes by top DJs. This second instalment sees performances by Nick Warren, Noir, Henry Saiz and The Grid Founder, MadLou. The Grid's latest edition plans to be bigger and better than its debut event in April, with a venue double its size.



Nick Warren is among the most respected DJs in the global EDM industry with a unique ability to connect with crowds. Co-performer Noir is a music producer, DJ and label owner who is a trailblazer in the international techno and house spheres.



Henry Saiz is known for a distinct sound that is both difficult to describe yet easy to enjoy, while MadLou is a homegrown EDM star with appearances at heavyweight music festivals including Burning Man and ADE.

Date 29 August 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Soundstage 3, Dubai Studio City Telephone +971 58 505 8501 Ticket price AED125-200 Admission 7:30pm Website https://www.facebook.com/thegriddxb/