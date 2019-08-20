  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. The Grid

The Grid

Published August 20th, 2019 - 08:42 GMT
The Grid
The Grid

The Grid, an underground concert where sound takes centrestage, is back in Dubai. The previous show saw over 2,000 music fans arrive at a warehouse in Studio City for a night of infectious tunes by top DJs. This second instalment sees performances by Nick Warren, Noir, Henry Saiz and The Grid Founder, MadLou. The Grid's latest edition plans to be bigger and better than its debut event in April, with a venue double its size.

Nick Warren is among the most respected DJs in the global EDM industry with a unique ability to connect with crowds. Co-performer Noir is a music producer, DJ and label owner who is a trailblazer in the international techno and house spheres.

Henry Saiz is known for a distinct sound that is both difficult to describe yet easy to enjoy, while MadLou is a homegrown EDM star with appearances at heavyweight music festivals including Burning Man and ADE.

Date 29 August 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Soundstage 3, Dubai Studio City
Telephone +971 58 505 8501
Ticket price AED125-200
Admission 7:30pm
Website https://www.facebook.com/thegriddxb/

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now