Guess which Role Amina Khalil Wishes to Play Next? (Video)

Amina Khalil revealed the role she hopes to play during her career.

Amina said she would like to play a role of a dancer. she added that the dancer does not have to be a belly dancer and can even be a dancer of any type of dance.

During her interview on the program 'Show Time', she said that the world of dance is great and that no one can understand it unless he lives in it. She added that the world of dance is difficult and complicated, so she wishes to present a role of a dancer because it will be different.

In another story, Amina Khalil's latest on screen appearance was in the film "122", co-starring with Tarek Lotfi, Ahmed Dawood, Ahmed al-Fishawi and Mahmoud Hijazi. The film's music was composed by Salah al-Jahini, it was directed by Yasser al-Yasiri and produced by Saif Uribe.