Gui Boratto Live in Dubai

Join celebrated Brazilian electronic music producer Gui Boratto for a live performance at Soho Garden this July.



Boratto is an extraordinary musician whose debut album Chromophobia won the title of Mixmag Album of the Month. He is as prominent in international music circuits as he is in Brazil’s homegrown house and techno communities. Joining him are Soho Garden’s resident DJs Mar+Mer, Jixo&Danz, Adam Graca and Jean B IAm from 8pm onwards.

Date 19 July 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Soho Garden Telephone +971 52 388 8849 Admission 11pm