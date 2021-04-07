Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham Reunite for MIRAMAX’s “CASH TRUCK” to be Released by Eagle Films in Qatar

LOS ANGELES, DOHA, ISTANBUL – 5 April 2021 – beIN MEDIA GROUP’s MIRAMAX is delighted to launch the official trailer of “CASH TRUCK”, Guy Ritchie’s upcoming action thriller starring Jason Statham, coming to theatres soon.





The movie marks MIRAMAX’s second film to come from a pivotal series of projects with renowned director Guy Ritchie following the global success of The Gentlemen which premiered in 2019, and grossed over 100M worldwide. The new release will see actor Jason Statham star alongside Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, Raul Castillo, Niamh Algar and Post Malone. The film follows a mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive become clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.



A beIN MEDIA GROUP spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to kick off the summer movie season with such an exhilarating film whose trailer dropped this past week. Audiences can now experience their first taste of this latest project to come from legendary director Guy Ritchie, his second collaboration with MIRAMAX. Since beIN’s

acquisition of MIRAMAX, nearly 20 projects have been released or are currently in production, including Wrath of Man – a testament to our continued success and ambition to invest in innovative and culturally relevant films.”



beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Hollywood studio MIRAMAX in March 2016, including its unrivaled archive consisting of more than 700 films. The studio has 278 Academy Award® nominations and 68 Oscar® awards, including four Best Picture awards. MIRAMAX's blockbusters include The Gentlemen, Good Will Hunting, Pulp Fiction, and Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2.



After Wrath of Man, fans of Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham won’t have to wait much longer for future MIRAMAX collaborations. The pair have been working together in Qatar and Turkey over the past few months filming an untitled thriller in which MI6 guns- and-steel agent Orson Future (Statham) is recruited by a global intelligence agency to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert Sarah Fidel (Aubrey Plaza), Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all

of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds.

During his recent filming in Doha, Qatar, Ritchie told beIN MEDIA GROUP: “We wanted to shoot somewhere that we hadn’t shot before. I like this part of the world anyway, I’m a big fan of the Middle East and that was the principle reason…It’s great to be back with me old mate (Statham). We’ve had a lovely time here, the weather has been perfect. I’d like to come back and make a whole movie here!”