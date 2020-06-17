Gwen Stefani to Return as a Coach For The Voice

  1. Home
Published June 17th, 2020 - 07:39 GMT
Stefani appeared on The Voice as a full-time coach in Seasons 7, 9, 12 and 17.
Highlights
Gwen Stefani is returning as a full-time coach on "The Voice" this fall.

Pop music star Gwen Stefani is returning as a coach for the NBC singing competition, The Voice. 

The other mentors confirmed for Season 19 are Stefani's beau, Blake Shelton, as well as John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

"Y'all hear?! @gwenstefani's back and so is @nbcthevoice!!!! See yall in the fall!" Shelton tweeted Tuesday.

Carson Daly will once again host the show, which will air on Monday nights.

No premiere date has been announced. Stefani appeared on The Voice as a full-time coach in Seasons 7, 9, 12 and 17.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

