Gwyneth Paltrow Releases New Instagram Photo With Children

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow shared on Instagram a rare photo of her outdoors with her two children -- daughter Apple and son Moses.

"On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life. Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art," Paltrow captioned Thursday's family portrait.



Paltrow, 48, is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and the late actor/filmmaker Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002 from cancer complications at age 58.

Gwyneth's Paltrow's kids are from her marriage to Coldplay rocker Chris Martin. Apple is 16 and Moses is 14.