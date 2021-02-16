Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals The Funny Reason Behind Creating Her Own Vibrator

The 48-year-old actress' lifestyle brand unveiled the latest addition to their product range over the weekend and she's now claimed the sex toy was produced as a way to alleviate boredom while isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.



After being hailed an "icon" for "creating her own vibrator" during lockdown by poet Cleo Wade, Gwyneth replied on her Instagram Story: “Had to pass the time, you know?”



And Gwyneth also poked fun at herself by sharing a photoshopped picture of herself from the 1999 Academy Awards, in which she replaced her Best Actress Oscar with the vibrator.



She captioned her post: “Beat you to it … I know how to meme too, guys. Head to @goop to see what all the buzz is about.”



Visitors to Goop's Instagram post were shown the $95 sex toy, with a post on the platform joking it had been "a pleasure" to try out different sex toys before settling on the design they wanted.



The post read: “We’ve tested a lot of vibrators over the years — a job we take seriously, knowing that great vibrators lead to great orgasms. Basically, it’s a pleasure. We’re excited to formally introduce you to our Double-Sided Wand Vibrator.”

And a description for the item promised buyers they would get far more than they were expecting.



It read: “Every detail is deliberate and precise, but we’d be lying if we said that using the vibrator gives us the sensation we thought it would.



“The truth is: It still shocks us. It packs way more power and delivers deeper pleasure than anything we’ve tried before. Although we may have dabbled in hyperbole once or twice, after you give this vibrator a whirl, you may accuse us of understatement.”



The racy new product comes several months after Goop released their This Smells Like My Vagina and This Smells Like My Orgasm candles, which Gwyneth previously admitted went from being a "joke" to more of a "feminist statement".



She said: “You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synthetic fragrances and all this kind of thing.



“I just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity. I feel like once people get past the initial shock of it, and you really start to unpack what it means and what it’s saying, it’s pretty cool.”