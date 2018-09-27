This Is the Alternative Path Gwyneth Paltrow Took to Combat Postpartum Depression

Revelation: Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, said that she combat postpartum depression without the help of antidepressants on her goop podcast Wednesday. She took to Instagram Tuesday to reflect on a decade of goop (Source: Gwyneth Paltrow - Instagram)

Gwyneth Paltrow says that she combat postpartum depression without the help of antidepressants, preferring an alternative path.

The 46-year-old actress said Wednesday on her goop podcast that while antidepressants 'are lifesavers for certain people, for sure,' it was not something she was interested in for herself amid postpartum she suffered after welcoming son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin in 2006.

'I had postnatal depression, as you know, after my son,' the Oscar-winning actress said. 'A doctor tried to put me on antidepressants and I thought, "If I need them, then yes, I’ll come back to it."'

The Shakespeare in Love star said that she 'really broke out of it' after assembling a list of life changes that could impact her for the better.

Paltrow, who also shares daughter Apple, 14, with the Coldplay rocker, said she asked herself, 'What if I went to therapy and I started exercising again, and I stopped drinking alcohol and I just gave myself a period of regeneration and I slept more?'

Paltrow past opened up about the 'dark place' she was in amid her bout with postpartum depression in an April podcast alongside her mother, actress Blythe Danner.

'It was really shocking to me because I never thought that I would be a person who got post-natal depression,' she said, noting the contrast of her moods following each of her pregnancies.

'I was so euphoric when Apple was born, and I assumed it would happen with Mosey and it just - it took a while. I really went into a dark place,' she said.

Paltrow this week has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of her lifestyle brand goop, taking to Instagram to reflect on the life lessons she's taken in running the successful brand.

'I have learned about community and trust and conviction and authenticity and perseverance and self-belief,' she said. 'I have learned about leadership and culture and management and excel and wordpress and (multiple) e-commerce platforms.

'I have learned how to finish the [day's] work at the kitchen table while my kids work on geography and geometry, that balance is elusive, that start-up life and motherhood are sometimes difficult bedfellows.'

She said that the company's mission statement 'has evolved and keeps evolving.'