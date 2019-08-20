Haifa Promotes New Song and Comments on Elissa's Retirement

Haifa Wehbe is promoting her new song "Shaghla Kol Ennas" (All People's Concern), which was released yesterday Monday the 19th of August.





After teasing the song with a video teaser a few days ago, Haifa posted the new single's artwork which had a photo of hers wearing a yellow T shirt and jeans, and captioned it: "Soooooo excited!🤩 My new single #ShaghlaKolEnnas 🎶 is out now accross all streaming and download platforms 📲🔥

It's yours! Enjoy it 😉"

The Lebanese Beauty continued to say that the lyrics video of the song will be available soon saying "👉🏻 the lyric video will be available soon on my official YouTube channel"

The new electro pop song lyrics revolve around how people and press around her deal with her fame, and does not have a much different sound than Haifa's latest music releases in her "Hawa" album.

Despite releasing a new song the lebanese diva did not ignore to comment on Elissa's retirement announcement on twitter by saying via a tweet "You beat harder conditions, Elissa💔 Neither we nor your fans are satisfied with such a decision !! You will continue to sing and enlighten stages and who does not like it is the one who shall walk way!!".

انتصرتي على ظروف أصعب يا اليسا💔

لا نحنا ولا جمهورك ولا ناسك منرضى بهيك قرار!!

بدك تضلك تغني وتنوري المسارح واللي مش عاجبه هو اللي ينقبر يمشي! !@elissakh pic.twitter.com/jqH2WZ0oBX — Haifa Wehbe (@HaifaWehbe) August 19, 2019

In another story Wehbe is performing in Egypt on August 23rd; after a successful concert in Sweden, a week ago, that was attended by more than 50,000 people.