Haifa Wahbe angry over latest distortion of words

Some media sites have shared statements allegedly made by Lebanese artist Haifa Wahbe, however, in the statement shared, some of her words were distorted.

And the Lebanese singer has fired at the journalists behind the statement saying: “The amount of distortion in my words with the journalist Hossam Al-Marghani is not normal.'' She added that she believes that the amount of distortion is disgusting, and that it is all a bunch of lies.

Haifa Wahbe continued: 'I did not say that that is my real color, I was mocking racism against dark skinned people, and I made fun saying my color was yellow.''

She said: ''The journalist asked me about the issue of bullying against children, and frankly, I wish I did not answer his phone.''

This comes after Haifa broke her silence over the recent bullying she faced over her skin color while attending a press conference in Qatar.

إطلالة هيفاء وهبي لحفلتها في موسم الرياض 🇸🇦❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/YC3le1KwZI — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) October 28, 2022

Haifa said on a phone interview on 'Cairo Today', ''Is it bad that I am dark skinned? being dark skinned is something very beautiful, regardless of my skin color, this is unacceptable.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor