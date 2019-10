Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe insulted an Instagram follower after she posted a picture of her latest photoshoot.





The follower commented, "you are obscene" to which Wehbe replied, "certainly not more obscene than you." This was the point at which things turned from a discussion to insults between Haifa's followers.

Fans asked Haifa to remain silent and not to respond to people who are just jealous, and others started exchanging insults.