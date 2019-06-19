Haifa Wehbe Celebrates Being Healthy Again With Kisses

Haifa Wehbe celebrated recovery from illness, which lasted about a month, and made her stop all her art activities and devote herself to treatment, thus, she posted two pictures from her hospital room to reassure her lovers.





Haifa Wehbe posted the pictures to her Instagram Story and a lipstick mark seemed to be on her cheek. Haifa revealed through the caption that those lip marks were a result of her mother's kisses, and she wrote a message to her fans saying: "I miss you."

In another story, Mohamed Waziri, Haifa Wehbe's manager, expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the rumors that spread about Wehbe's health, stressing that rumors about cancer or hepatic disease are just fabrications.