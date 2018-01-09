Haifa Wehbe is One of the Most Beautiful Women According to This 'Gentleman'

Haifa's name was included in the list of the most beautiful 30 women through the ages, based on new research by “The Gentleman,” where she was ranked at No. 19. (Source: @haifawehbe - Instagram)

The Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe continues to reap success both on Arab and international levels, not only for her distinctive artistic activities but as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

This was confirmed by the inclusion of her name in the list of the most beautiful 30 women through the ages, based on new research by “The Gentleman,” where she was ranked at No. 19.

The international model Naomi Campbell came first in the list, followed by the Brazilian model Adriana Lima, while the Indian actress Aishwarya Rai came third.

The list also included names such as the international movie star Angelina Jolie, Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen, American singer Beyoncé, Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid and others.