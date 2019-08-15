Haifa Wehbe Throws Microphone Angrily at Sweden Concert

Haifa Wehbe's glamorous dress caught attention during her performance at her latest concert in Gothenburg, Sweden, as she appeared in a simple yet attractive design from Labourjoisie.

Haifa also appeared in the video singing and dancing in front of the audience, and suddenly the microphone stopped working, which made her nearly throw it away on stage.





The dress was of a dazzling pink attractive summery color, and embroidered with luminous crystals that added to its charm.

In another story, social media users shared a video from the concert, which clearly showed Haifa suffering from a technical error amidst the concert.

The Lebanese Diva was handed another microphone yet the new microphone stopped working as well so she threw it to the ground and danced with the audience in an attempt to fix the mishap.