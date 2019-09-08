Haifa Wehbe Upset: Forget About My Past and Focus on My Next Project!

Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe returns to cinema with a new film titled Okedet Al-Khawaja (Knot of Al-Khawaja).





This movie will be Haifa's third cinematic experience after Halawa Rouh and Dokan Shehata. The movie is produced by her ex manager and rumored boyfriend Mohammad Al Waziri, and this will be his first production experience.

Okedet Al-Khawaja will bring Haifa Wehbe with a number of A-list actors, such as Egyptian actor Ahmed Al-Fishawi, and is currently in negotiations with Bassel Al-Khayat and Khaled Al-Sawy to star with her, and we will see the announcement of the rest of the cast in the coming days.

Haifa Wehbe has already started preparations for this project, where she underwent several exercises for the action scenes.

Altough Haifa is so excited about her 3rd movie in her career, she got upset because of several tweets of her fans, in which they claimed that she has been absent for 5 years.

Wehbe couldn't keep her silence, and replied to one of the articles saying:

"What is the story of five years everyone is talking about? Is the matter is in the new movie or the old episode of last Ramadan?

I'm incapable of retweeting about my new project because all stories are forked between Okedet Al-Khawaja and Halawa Rouh and Ramadan's episode".

شو قصة الخمس سنوات الي الكل عمبيحكوا فيا؟ الموضوع بالفيلم الجديد ولا بالفيلم القديم ولا بحلقة رمضان؟

مش قادرة اعمل ريتويت من كتر ما الخبر مشعب بين عقد الخواجة وحلاوة روحو حلقة شخر رمضان — Haifa Wehbe (@HaifaWehbe) September 6, 2019

One journalist came forward and explained to Haifa that what he meant by the 5 years absence was about her cinematic projects and not Ramadan drama, and he assured her that she is No. 1 in Ramadan drama without any doubt.