On Haifa Wehbe's Mysterious Secret Birthday Tears (Video)

A clip from Haifa Wehbe 's birthday party revealed her crying suddenly amidst the celebration, raising questions about the secret behind her tears.

Haifa Wehbe seemed trying to control her tears in the clip as she is eating a piece of birthday cake, and wearing a white t-shirt from her new fashion collection.

Haifa Wehbe appeared in other clips dancing spontaneously during the ceremony wearing the youthful "Beau Voyou" design, Cheval, which is a white t-shirt with a rainbow-colored Unicorn which is sold for $120.

It is worth mentioning that Mohamed Waziri, Haifa Wehbe's manager, sent her loving birthday wishes through his account on Twitter, where he wrote: "Many days have passed, we have seen some sweet ones, and others were not that sweet, yet after all of this ... Your laugh is the light of my world ... Another year passed and you are still the best heart I have met in my life," a message which sparked questions again about their relationship.