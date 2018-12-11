Hailey Baldwin Feels More Comfortable Without Her Social Media

Hailey Took a Break From Instagram (Source: haileybieber / Instagram )

Hailey Baldwin feels "so much happier" since taking a break from Instagram.



The 22-year-old model - who is now known as Hailey Bieber, after tying the knot with Justin Bieber this year - is currently on a social media detox and is taking a break from the photo sharing app, and wrote in a note posted to her story on the site on Monday (10.12.18) that her break has been "the best thing ever".





She wrote: "Being off Instagram is the best thing ever. Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better so much [happier] as a person ... the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up. Please don't get me wrong Instagram is an incredible tool and great way to stay in touch and interact with others. But the negativity screams so loud."



The blonde beauty insisted she finds it "hard to focus" on her well being when she's attached to her phone and reading negative comments online.



She added: "It's hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive. I just don't believe we're called to live a life where we're so easily caught up in strangers opinions on something they have NOTHING to do with."



And Hailey then urged her followers to "express more love" to other people online, rather than "consistently tearing people down".



She wrote on her Instagram Story: "We need to take a step back and realize we need to express more love and encouragement to one another instead of consistently tearing people down and judging. And I won't let people make me feel like I'm doing something wrong by enjoying my life being happy.



"This world has enough hatred, hurt and pain as it is, the last thing we need is more negativity, hate and division."