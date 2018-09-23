Hailey Baldwin Shares and Deletes a Picture With Fiance Justin Bieber

The Couple have been inseparable ever since June (Source: Justinbieber / Instagram )

They've been traveling together in Europe, attending Fashion Weeks in London and Milan, on what's been rumoured to be their honeymoon.

And Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber tried to quash rumours they'd already got married, as she deleted a picture of the couple smooching in London.

The 21-year-old model shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, which saw her arms wrapped around the singer, 24, but then erased the intimate snap, according to a fan account which grabbed the image.

She is seen wearing a white tracksuit, with her hair in a ponytail, as they took a ride in a pod on the London Eye.

They appear to have the capsule to themselves in the snap, which was dated September 18.

The Sorry hitmaker was spotted waiting in line for the tourist attraction that same day.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin stood out from the bustling crowd of Londoners while walking with her love as her eye-popping oval ring on her wedding finger glittered in the light, fuelling rumours she had married Justin.

They've since moved on to Italy, where they have continued to pack on the PDA on a luxury yacht.

Justin whisked Hailey to a $13,000 a night villa in Italy, according to People.

They have reportedly rented the luxury pad at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello.

A local reporter from Il Vescovado told the site that they are in the small town of Ravello, which is on the Amalfi coast.

The screen star, 60, announced his model niece and the singer had exchanged vows when he made his appearance at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

He told Access: 'They just went off and got married and I don't know what the deal is.'

Alec's confirmation came just three days after Hailey and Justin were spotted at the Marriage Bureau at a courthouse in New York City last Thursday.

However, the next day sources vehemently denied the engaged lovers had married and insisted to TMZ they had only obtained a marriage license.

Justin and the Drop the Mic co-host - who got engaged on July 7 - previously dated off/on in 2015-2016, but they've been inseparable ever since June.

Eyebrows raised at the millennial duo (who first met in 2009) considering Bieber only split from his on/off girlfriend since 2010, pop diva Selena Gomez, six months ago.