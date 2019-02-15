Hailey Bieber Feels Lucky to Married to Her 'Best Friend'

Justin and Hailey Bieber (Twitter)

Hailey Bieber finds it "scary to be this young and married".





The 22-year-old model - who tied the knot with Justin Bieber last year - feels lucky to be married to her "best friend" and she loves the "forever" aspect, even though she finds it daunting at such a young age.

She said: "It's definitely scary to be this young and be married. It's a scary thing, but it's also the person that I've literally been in love with for so many years. I feel like he's my best friend. And we just get to do life together forever, now. I think the forever aspect for me is just like, you don't think about that until you get married. And then you're like, OK, this is really like, this is forever. Meaning like, there is no end."

And Hailey has confessed she wasn't in "any serious relationships" before she got involved with Justin and says that why she described the jump into marriage as a bit of a "scary leap".

She added: "[Before Justin], I was somebody who was never really in any serious relationships. I've always been so independent. So for me, trying to co-habitate with someone and learn how to like, do life with another person, that directly has just been interesting. It's so different. But I think that's also what it's like when you're in a serious relationship ... You have to consider another person ... That's why I say it's scary because I didn't have any of that experience before. I went from being a baby, not having a lot of experience, to being married."

Hailey and Justin had a rocky start to their relationship where they "weren't really together" and eventually fell out of contact.

Speaking to Kendall Jenner for ZAZA World Radio series on Apple Music's Beats 1, she shared: "We weren't really together.

"It was this weird limbo. We were friends and then it was like more, and then we weren't. And then we didn't speak for a very long time."