Hailey Bieber is Her Husband Justin's Birthday Gift!

The pop star posted a photo of himself tenderly kissing his wife Hailey on Sunday.

'Your my birthday gift bubba,' he captioned the photo.

Standing a good head taller than Hailey, Justin appeared lost in the moment as he pulled her into his arms while simultaneously holding onto a microphone.

Justin officially celebrates his 26th birthday on Sunday, but the pop star got a head start to the festivities on Saturday night.

Hailey documented snippets of the night out with the 'birthday person' onto her Instagram stories.

The couple appeared to be driven around inside a neon-lit bus, where Hailey zoomed in on her husband sitting across the aisle from her.

'birthday person,' she wrote in bold font.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot a second time at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina in September 2019, a year after saying 'I do' at a courthouse in New York City.

The couple married just a few months after reigniting their romance in 2018.

Turns out, an appearance Hailey made on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018 was the reason the couple reconnected.

Justin reached out to Hailey after watching her crack open a Corona bottle with her teeth.

Hailey revealed on the show Friday: 'The next morning after the interview had aired, I got a certain phone call from a certain someone.'

'It was a little like: "Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did. I had no idea that you could do that. It was so cool,"' she reminisced.

After she said Jimmy deserved some credit for 'helping re-spark the romance,' he joked: 'You'd think I'd be invited to the wedding.'