Hailey Bieber Reveals She Missed out on Socializing With Boys in Her Childhood

The 24-year-old model was homeschooled for a few years when she was growing up and she admits she really missed out on the socialising as a result, particularly with boys.



Speaking on her YouTube show The Early Late Night Show, she said: "My parents either said, 'You go to Christian school or you homeschool.' There was really no choice in between.

They wouldn't let me go to public school. I actually wanted to go to a performing arts school in New York City, and they didn't want me to do that either. So I just chose to stay home ... All of my socialising and my friends and interactions for the most part were there, so I don't feel like I really missed out.



"Maybe more with like, boys, like I missed out on interacting with boys. I think I'm OK now, but it wasn't like, you know, when you're in high school, it's boys and girls - it's a different environment."



Meanwhile, Hailey - who is married to Justin Bieber - previously revealed her struggle at growing up in the spotlight but she knew her husband had it much worse.



She said: "I had it on a much smaller level, but even my husband had to just go through everything in front of everybody and make lots of mistakes in front of the entire world. There was nothing that he could do that would get by the media. It always made me feel really sad for him, because so much of what was going on was what anybody his age would be doing, except it was on this much bigger scale.

I always say to him, I'm so impressed with how normal you are because I don't even know what that feels like to go through mentally, emotionally, physically and I know that it did have an effect, a big effect on him. And I'm just grateful that he's able to be the mature, stable adult that he is now."