Hailey Bieber Says Her Mother-in-Law Looks 21

And on Friday, Hailey Baldwin Bieber proved she's also become a model daughter-in-law as she gushed over how gorgeous her mother-in-law Pattie Mallette looked in her new set of selfies.





The 22-year-old IMG Model commented: 'How does my mother in law look 21???!!? The most beautiful!!!'

​

Family: On Friday, Hailey Baldwin Bieber (R) proved she's also become a model daughter-in-law as she gushed over how gorgeous her mother-in-law Pattie Mallette (L) looked in new selfies (pictured January 15)

The snaps featured the French-Canadian 44-year-old from a variety of angles and were each set off with her glowing, smiling face.

'Summer love in Canada eh? #noplacelikehome,' Mallette captioned the photos that were taken in Stratford, Ontario.

Baldwin and the Sorry hitmaker tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on September 13.

The Bieber clan—Hailey, Justin, and Pattie—made headlines earlier in the week as they each gave their two-cents on the ongoing feud between Taylor Swift and Justin's manager, Scooter Braun.

​

The 22-year-old IMG Model commented: 'How does my mother in law look 21???!!? The most beautiful!!!'

Swift accused Braun and Bieber of bullying her over the years in a Tumblr blog that featured an old social media post of Bieber's in which he appeared to be taunting her alongside Braun.

Bieber later apologized for the old post, calling it 'distasteful and insensitive,' but not without defending the man who put him on the map.

'As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations.

'So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair.

'What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog?' he said.

Hailey chimed in to support her husband's statement with a simple comment: 'gentleman.'

Pattie also got involved with what seemed to be a cryptic tweet referring to the feud.

'Why all the division? #LoveWins,' the former teen mom—who gave birth to Justin age 17— tweeted last Sunday.