Hailey Bieber Shares a Throwback of Husband Justin Bieber
The couple got married last September (Source: haileybieber / Instagram )
While fans wait for news about their upcoming wedding ceremony, Hailey Baldwin shared an adorable throwback photo of her husband Justin Bieber.
Baldwin shared the photo of her other half, who appeared to be of pre-school age, hugging a stuffed animal on her Instagram Story Saturday.
xxxxxxxxxx
The 22-year-old model captioned the photo with, 'Bubbbbbaaaa' and a number of different emojis on her Instagram story post from Friday.
Bubba: Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin shares an adorable throwback photo of the singer hugging a stuffed animal as a young boy
The young Bieber was wearing a grey short-sleeved collard shirt in the photo, while hugging a grey teddy bear.
The couple, who got married at an impromptu courthouse ceremony in New York City last September, have been spotted in New York over the past few days.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES