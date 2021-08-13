Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Bottom

Supermodel Hailey Bieber has showed off her bottom in a rare move.

The wife of Justin Bieber flashed her pert derriere in bikini bottoms adding a top and boots for a new campaign with fall/winter 2021 Superga. The Fall / Winter 2021 campaign embraces the blonde beauty's 'youthful energy and upbeat personality,' the brand shared.

'Timeless style is something the transcends different generations, something that was popular 10 years ago and is still cool,' said Hailey in a Superga video. 'It can stand the test of time.'

'She remains an ever-present essence of the Superga brand and focuses on the concept of timeless style, which is one of the core values of the brand,' it was added.

The campaign was shot outside of the Tennis and Riding Club in Malibu, California in May 2021.

The all-female team came together to capture the supermodel in a uniquely feminine and intimate setting across the beach sands.

The campaign was shot by former painter, illustrator, and animal rights activist, Zoey Grossman, who captured the young talent through her signature narrative of dreamy elegance.

New York based stylist and fashion editor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, returned to place her unmistakable mark in capturing Hailey in a series of multi-textured cross-era looks around time-honored styles of Superga sneakers.

The campaign features Hailey in class Superga styles, 2750, 'Campionato' 2706 OG, and Alpina Ripstop high top lace-ups, along with 2790 platform, 2630, and the new Rubber boot silhouette.

The campaign will launch with the classic 2750 on Friday, August 13.

This comes after she wore a skintight blue latex dress as she cozied up to her husband Justin for a loved-up Instagram snap.

The model, 24, made the most of her incredible figure in the sexy dress as she joined the dapper singer for the image, presumably ahead of their latest date night.

Justin took to Instagram to share several snaps from his evening with wife Hailey, including one of his own smart ensemble, consisting of a black pinstripe blazer.

Hailey clutched designer Bottega Veneta's popular 'pouch leather clutch' of the same color.

Her pout was painted pink and her nails were the same color. She wore a gold necklace that complemented the gold hardware on the dress's straps.

Justin, who married model Hailey in September 2019, was dressed in a black pinstripe blazer with a silk, button down black shirt underneath. He brightened up the look with a colorful necklace.