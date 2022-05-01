Hailey Bieber Warns Women From Birth Control Amid Suffering a Stroke

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 1st, 2022 - 10:30 GMT
She is no longer suffering from any related symptoms.

Hailey Bieber opened up about her health crisis amid suffering a stroke in March.

The model posted a 12-minute video on her Instagram in which she talked about the reason behind why she had blood clot in the first place. 

"One was that I had just recently started birth control pills, which I should have never been on because I am somebody who suffers from migraines anyway," she said. "And I just did not talk to my doctors about this."

The wife of Justin Bieber was rushed to the hospital in March for stroke-like symptoms which were cause by a blood clot in the brain, eventually needing surgery to close a small hole in her heart.

The model later warned her followers from using birth control pill, she said: "So ladies, if you suffer from bad migraines and you plan on being on birth control pills, make sure you tell your doctor because having a stroke is a potential side effect from birth control pills."

 

 


