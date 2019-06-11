Hala Al Turk Criticized for Red Lip Stick, AGAIN!

The rising Bahraini star Hala Turk, has been sharply criticized by her followers on Social Media after she posted pictures with bold makeup that was said not to fit a teenage girl in any way by many.





Hala chose a look with red lipstick to promote her new cosmetics line, and told fans to buy the new color and try it out.

But the bold lipstick that made her lips appear huge, and seemed to add some years to her actual age made the public post many negative comments, and the Bahraini star temporarily suspended commenting feature on her Instagram account images.

In another story, Fans of Hala Turk recently shared a video through social media, from when she was shopping in a mall in Kuwait after buying a cloth doll.



It appeared from the footage that the Bahraini star was angry at the insistence of a person to follow and photograph her, prompting her to go to one of the security men and complain so that he would stop "harassing" her.