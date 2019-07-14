Hala Al Turk Dances Barefoot on Stage!

Hala Al Turk posted video snaps from her concert at "Modhesh World" theater at Dubai World Trade Center.





Hala Turk appeared in one of the social media videos, barefoot, dancing enthusiastically to one of her songs amid strong interaction by the audience.

Hala Turk chose a stunning look that suits her lively performance and the atmosphere in Dubai. She wore a pink Off Shoulder dress with front buttons and a comfortable design that gave her an elegant look and at the same time was comfortable while singing and interacting with the audience.

Hala Turk was also keen to share a picture of her look with her followers on Instagram, before the ceremony and she received more than 108 thousand likes.

On the other hand, Mrs. Mona Saber, the mother of Hala Turk, surprised her followers through a snapchat photo from a beauty center without hijab.

Hala Turk's followers interacted with her mother's image soon after she posted it as they wrote lots of exclaiming comments and questions about whether the picture was a prelude to removing hijab, especially that the mother is appearing recently in pictures that show her hair excessively.