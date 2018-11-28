Hala Fakher SHOCKS viewers by taking off Hijab completely in TV appearance

Fakher has announced she is wearing hijab a few years ago (Source: MBC Egypt - Youtube)

Hala Fakher's latest TV appearance caused a lot of fuss on social media.

The Egyptian actress appeared in the show "Al Laeeb" (The Player) without hijab and wearing a wig instead.

Fakher has announced she is wearing hijab a few years ago, then recently she started appearing with a wig in the series, she takes part in, but the surprise is when she started appearing with the wig in her daily life and now in TV appearances as well.

Many comments exclaimed if Hala Fakher took off hijab completely or if she is still wearing it, and many other comments mocked her appearing that way on TV, especially that she did not announce taking off hijab.

Fakher still has to comment on her latest appearance, and if she plans on wearing the wig in her daily life and not only in the series, she acts in, like the series "Kalbesh" in which she appeared in wearing a wig.

Hala Fakher is not the first actress that receives criticism for taking off Hijab, as actress Hala Shiha is still facing harsh criticism for her choice of taking it off, and actress Sabrine faces lots of mocking comments whenever she appears in series wearing a wig to a point that made her announce that she is not Hijabi.