Hala Shiha Co-Stars With Tamer Hosny in a New Movie.. Is This Why She Danced With Him on Stage? (Video)

Published November 25th, 2019 - 12:02 GMT
Hala Shiha Co-Stars With Tamer Hosny
Hala Shiha returned to acting again by participating in the series "Zelzal" (Source: @halashihanew & @tamerhosny Instagram)

Egyptian actress Hala Shiha attended a Tamer Hosny concert at the American University.

While Tamer was singing, he asked her to join him on stage, where he held her hand and danced with her to the song Ettamn.

After the concert, Hala announced a contract with Tamer Hosny to co-star with him in his new movie Mesh Ana (Not Me), after actress Mai Ezz El Din apologized for dropping the role.

Hala Shiha returned to acting again when she participated in the series Zelzal, alongside artist Mohammed Ramadan last Ramadan, after an absence of nearly 12 years from the limelight.

 


