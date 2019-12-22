Half Palestinian Gigi Hadid is Once Again The Top Cover Model

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid is once again the top cover model of the year. The 24-year-old graced the cover of over ten magazines this year, including Dazed, Vogue, Allure and Elle, among others.

In addition to scoring major international magazine covers, the older sister of Bella also fronted a series of ad campaigns for prestigious international labels, such as Moschino, Prada and Burberry.

The California-bred beauty is trailed closely by South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech, who also dominated news stands in the past year. It’s no wonder then that the former refugee, who spent a portion of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp, was lauded as “Model of the Year” by the British Fashion Council on Dec. 2.