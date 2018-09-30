Halima Bouland Comments on Iraqi Instagram Model Tara Fares's Death

Halima Bouland expressed her agitation regarding the killing of Iraqi Instagram Model Tara Fares (Source: halima.bouland - Instagram)

Written by Zaid Bawab

Kuwaiti TV host Halima Bouland expressed her agitation regarding the killing of Iraqi Instagram Model Tara Fares by multiple gunshots that led to her instant death while driving her car.

Bouland posted on her snapchat account "I don't know Tara Fares personally and I have never met her.. But my heart was broken when I heard news of her killing... Especially that it came after a series of crimes against women in Iraq"

Halima expressed that we are all going to die one day yet she is really angry about the killing cases and she wondered when the situation will become sane, especially that she was planning to visit Iraq, yet after the recent events she changed her mind.

The Kuwaiti beauty concluded her message asking "Will the time come for me or will I die before my time?"

The killing of the Iraqi model Tara Fares is the fourth in Baghdad this year after armed men shot Suad Al Ali in Al Basra city and the death of the owners of a beauty centre Rafif Al Yasiri and Rasha Al Hasan mysteriously.