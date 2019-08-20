Halima Bouland Criticized for Security Guard Videos During Visit to Turkey

Kuwaiti TV presenter Halima Bouland sparked controversy on social media after she shared a video to her Snapchat account during her recent trip to Turkey.





Halima Bouland traveled to Turkey to film an advertisement for a company, yet after the shooting of a Saudi in Sisli area of Istanbul, Bouland posted a video that showcased the company's security precautions and procedures around her.

The Kuwaiti star appeared in the video showing the body guards hired by the company to accompany and protect her during her tour in Taksim Square, and commented on the post: "From the heart of the event, I am holding the huge Turkish guards' pistols pretending to be not scared while I am dying from fear"

Halima Bouland appeared in another video joking with the Turkish security guards who do not seem to understand Arabic language nor know who she is and commented: "The company that is hosting me in Istanbul provided me with security guards to guard me"

Halima Bouland's recent video posts were ridiculed by many commentators, who dismissed the use of such a large number of guards to protect the Kuwaiti TV presenter, stressing that her life is not in danger as Turks will not recognize her.