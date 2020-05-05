Halima Bouland: I Used COW URINE on My Hair! (Video)

Kuwaiti anchor Halima Bouland spoke about her latest visit to India.

She said: "I went with my parents and daughters to a rehab there (India) to get rid of extra pounds, take care of our health, and purify our minds and bodies."

Halima explained that the two weeks, she spent inside this rehab, were great for improving her skin and health as a result of using all natural things, staying away from phones, eating meat and relying on nature only.

Bouland added that among the routine of caring for her hair during that period was using cow urine for treatment, as well as using western oils in the massages, noting that the results were amazing.