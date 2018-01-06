Halle Berry Slurty Bikini Snapshot

The 51-year-old star shared a sultry snapshot Thursday on Instagram after bidding a cheeky goodbye to the past year. (Source: @halleberry - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Halle Berry Disable alert for Harvey Weinstein Disable alert for Instagram Follow >

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is ready for 2018.

The 51-year-old star shared a sultry snapshot Thursday on Instagram after bidding a cheeky goodbye to the past year.

Berry awed fans by posting a picture of herself posing on a beach in a black bikini. The photo had received over 200,000 likes as of Friday morning.

"Coming for you 2018," the actress captioned the snapshot.

Berry's followers gushed about the picture in the comments, with many remarking the star was as beautiful as ever.

"Stunning and age defying!" one person wrote.

"You look better than girls with age of 20-30!" another added.

Berry rang in the new year Sunday by sharing a photo of herself giving the middle finger to 2017.

"Dear 2017, you can be a good person with a kind spirit and still tell people to go [expletive] themselves when needed. P/S... thank you middle finger for always standing up for me!"

Berry is among the stars to publicly support the Time's Up campaign. The equality and anti-harassment movement formed in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood players.

"Time's up on silence. Time's up on waiting. Time's up on tolerating discrimination, harassment or abuse," Berry wrote in a post Monday.

(Source: Instagram - @halleberry)