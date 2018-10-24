This Halloween, Have a Movie Night With One of These Horror Films

Spooky season is upon us and with Halloween right around the corner (Source: Shutterstock)

Spooky season is upon us and with Halloween right around the corner, settle in and have a movie night with one of these horror films, including some creepy classics.

‘Kandisha’

Devastated by the loss of her child, a brilliant criminal defense attorney takes on a case involving an old Moroccan legend of a vengeful spirit named “Kandisha.”

‘Djinn’

An Emirati couple start experiencing strange occurrences in their home. They come to find that their new apartment is built atop the home of malevolent beings.

‘Warda’

A video blogger, Walid, returns to his Egyptian countryside home to document and explore the strange occurrences that have been disturbing his family.

‘The Pyramid’

An archaeological team discovers a unique pyramid that has been buried for thousands of years. They enter the tomb and are trapped, facing endless labyrinths and deadly predators.

‘ElFil Alazraq’

A psychological thriller about a psychotherapist, Dr.Yehya, who deals with the criminally insane and finds himself treating a friend. Over the course of the film, Dr.Yehya battles with his past and questions his own sanity.

‘Al-Ins Wa Al-Jinn’

A 1985 film about a spirit disguised as a human being working as a tour guide. He forces a woman who just returned back home from the US into marrying another spirit.