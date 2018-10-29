'Halloween' Movie Tops The Box Office For a Second Week
'Halloween' Movie Tops The Box Office For a Second Week (Source: UniversalPictures / Instagram )
Halloween -- with Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her iconic role of Laurie Strode -- is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $32 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is A Star is Born with $14 million, followed by Venom at No. 3 with $10.8 million, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween at No. 4 with $7.5 million and Hunter Killer at No. 5 with $6.7 million.
Rounding out the top tier are The Hate U Give at No. 6 with $5.1 million, First Man at No. 7 with $4.9 million, Smallfoot at No. 8 with $4.8 million, Night Schoolat No. 9 with $3.3 million and Mid90s at No. 10 with $3 million.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Saw Franchise Refuses to Die as Jigsaw Tops the Box Office
- Supernatural Halloween thriller “Annabelle” scares off competition at Lebanon's box office
- Lebanon loves "Lucy"! Scarlett Johansson, Amr Waked's blockbuster tops country's box office
- Thor Thunders from the Top of the Box Office
- Annabelle Creates Herself a Place at the Top of the Box Office