Halsey Believes The Grammys Are All About Knowing The Right People

The 26-year-old singer - who released her latest album, 'Manic', earlier this year - has joined a growing list of big-name stars who have criticized the annual awards show.



In a message posted on her Instagram Story, Halsey said: "I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations.



"The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning though the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not-bribes.'

"And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising. Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture. (sic)"



The Weeknd recently hit out at the event after his album 'After Hours' was snubbed.



And Halsey has echoed his criticizm, saying that she and the Weeknd both deserve recognition.



Her post read: "@theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too. Perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency and reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway. (sic)"



Halsey's post came shortly after The Weeknd accused the Grammys of being corrupt.



The chart-topping star didn't receive any nominations for the 2021 awards, and he subsequently took to Twitter to express his anger.



He said: "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency...



"Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited! (sic)"