Halsey feels Like Her Music is Loved And Hated in Equal Measures

The 'Without Me' hitmaker admitted she feels like her music is loved and hated in equal measures just like the salty savoury food paste.



After conversing with her fans on Twitter, she wrote: "today I realized I'm like music vegemite.



when people love me they realllllly love me. but when they hate me, it's deeply ingrained in their soul. and nobody can decide which majority is bigger but somehow it keeps selling so nobody knows what to do. (sic)"



Halsey's response to negative comments she has received come after the 'Graveyard' singer announced she was stepping back from touring "for a very long time".



Before the coronavirus pandemic, The 'you should be sad' singer dealt a blow to her fans as she admitted that her recent jaunt around the world in support of her latest LP, 'Manic', could be her last shows for the foreseeable future.



Sharing snaps from her recent gigs, Halsey wrote on Instagram: "I think 2020 will mark the end of me touring for a very long time.



"Thank you for making the memories so special. I am cherishing every single night."



The extensive run was due to wrap at Seattle's White River Ampitheatre in Washington on June 2.

Meanwhile, the '11 Minutes' hitmaker - who has bipolar disorder - recently admitted that she fears both her career ending and it killing her off.



She said: "There's been a lot of times where I've thought: 'If I keep doing this I'm gonna die.'



"Other times I think: 'But if I'm alive and I'm not doing this I might as well be dead.'



"This is all I've known for the past five years.



"I hope the world gets more sensitive to that. I don't think it will."