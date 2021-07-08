Halsey Frees The Nipple For Her New Album’s Cover Art

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Halsey reveals the cover art and the release date for her album, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” which is due Aug. 27.

the 'Sorry' hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to share with her 25 million followers a post featuring her partially exposed, with a baby sitting on her knee.

''f I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months.'' she wrote.

She continued:'' The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.'' ''This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction! My fourth album, out August 27, 2021 '' Halsey ended the caption.



The singer whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, gave a shoutout to the createer of the artwork, Lucas Garrido.

Halsey is currently expecting her first child with her partner Alev Aydin, she confirmed the news back in January, and revealed she was incredibly excited about welcoming her little one.