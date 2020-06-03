Halsey Shares Chilling Footage of Police Firing Tear Gas Canisters at Protestors During Demonstration in Los Angeles

Halsey reported from the scene of protests in Los Angeles on Monday and shared footage of a throng of police officers firing tear gas at seemingly peaceful protestors.

The 25-year-old singer showed off her and her ex-boyfriend Yungblud's efforts to administer first aid to other protestors bleeding from rubber bullets fired by police.

In her impassioned caption, she urged her fellow Americans to care about the protests, calling them 'everyone's problem.

'It’s become very clear to me that some of you need to see what I’ve seen,' she began.

'These pictures and videos don’t even scratch the surface. It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly,' she continued.

'You think it’s not happening, it’s only the “thugs” and the “riots”, right? The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong. This is happening everywhere.'

Halsey said those 'exercising their rights to speech and assembly' were being target, and that their weren't enough medical professionals to help them due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

'I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood.'

The carnage was particularly hard for Halsey, who said her father 'is a black man' and her mother 'is an EMT.'

'This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me. This is NOT a virtue signaling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes,' she said.

The Without Me singer also lambasted President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that he would be mobilizing the military against citizens to quell the protests.

'This has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER,' she concluded.

Halsey's post included videos of a line of police officers blocking the path of apparently peaceful protestors, before firing tear gas at them.

'They're advancing,' she frantically narrated in one video. 'We're standing here, we're doing nothing and they're still advancing.'

She swore in shock after the officers fired tear gas feet away from her.

The singer–songwriter included a photo of the medical supplies she brought along to help those shot with rubber bullets or tear gas canisters, including dozens of bandages and gauze packs, disinfectants and antibiotic ointments.

Halsey was previously seen with Yungblud and other protestors on Sunday in coastal Santa Monica.

She was photographed helping fellow protesters who had been injured in the scuffle, two bleeding from wounds to the face.