Halsey Showcases New Rainbow Hairdo

And the two-time Grammy nominee has recently mixed it up once again, serving a colorful new aesthetic.

She showed some cleavage in sizzling hot pink lingerie Friday, as she took to Instagram to reveal her new rainbow ombre hair color, displaying the 'do for her 22.3million followers.

The 26-year-old later threw on a black Tupac Shakur t-shirt from his 1996 album All Eyez on Me, as she took her new look out for a ride.

She sucked on a yellow lollipop in the sexy selfies, which she captioned on Instagram: 'nothing will ever be the same.'

Halsey complemented the multi-colored wavy lob with a glittery yellow, green and purple smokey eye, finishing the look with a gold Saint Christopher necklace.

She appeared to be rocking a wig, as the new look came shortly after another car selfie, in which her buzzcut was dyed pink.

The Bad at Love artist took aim at the Grammy Awards last weekend, after she, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were snubbed for nominations, despite all of them topping the Billboard Hot 100 in the past year.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: 'I've been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations.'

Halsey dropped her third studio album Manic in January, topping the charts with her single Without Me, her first No. 1 as a lead artist.

​

She added: 'The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind-the-scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshake and "bribes" that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as "not bribes."'

The Player's Table actress concluded: 'It's not always about the music or quality or culture. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I'm sure this post will blacklist me anyway.'

She previously received two nominations in 2017, one for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, after appearing on The Chainsmokers' Closer, and another for Album of the Year, as she was featured on Justin Bieber's Purpose.

Halsey recently landed another huge achievement, becoming a New York Times bestselling author, when her debut poetry collection I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry landed at No. 2 last month.