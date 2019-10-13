Hamaki BREAKS The Voice Rules for This Contestant.. Check out What he Did!

Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki broke an official rule of “The Voice” when he added one extra talent to his already full team. Hamaki recruited Mark Raidy from Lebanon after his impressive performance.





Ragheb Alama's comments echoed Mohamed Hamaki's point of view that the rules should be broken without any problem for talents such as Mark Raidy's. Samira Saeed also expressed her desire to change the rules. The program's management in turn made an exception and amended the rule for the first time since the program began four seasons ago.

The number of contestants of each coach's team has now increased up to 15 talents, in line with Mohamed Hamaki's wishes, after he insisted on including Mark despite the completion of his team.