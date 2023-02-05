Hammer admits pastor sexually abused him

ALBAWABA - Actor Armie Hammer revealed that he was 13 years-old when he was sexually abused by a young pastor.

The actor, who himself was accused of sexual abuse in 2021, is opening up about his past experience for the first time.

In a lengthy interview with Air Mail, Hammer said that he was emotionally abusive towards his ex-partners, he also noted that he was abused as a teenager. He explained that the pastor was at his family church and that the abuse lasted for a year.

Hammer said: "What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control. I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."

The actor shared that after the 2021 allegations, he experienced suicidal thoughts and attempted to end his life while quarantining in the Cayman Islands in February 2021.

"I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark. Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn't do that to my kids."

The 2021 allegations pointed to Hammer as having "cannibalistic desires."

A woman named Effie Angelova claimed Hammer sexually assaulted her during their four-year relationship.

Angelova shared: "He violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles."

Hammer denied the allegations, saying that the pair had planned the entire session over Facebook's Messenger.

The messages have been deleted and Hammer and his legal team are asking Meta to retrieve them, but no action has yet been taken.

The actor said: "If I still had these messages, I would have been able to put this to bed in five seconds, this alleged rape was a scene that was her idea. She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a 'consensual non-consent scene,' CNC."

He added, "Every single thing was discussed beforehand. I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never."

"I'm here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a--hole," he said. "That I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on and treated people more poorly than they should have been treated."