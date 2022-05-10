  1. Home
Hana El Zahed Reveals Exposure to Fraud, Will She Share Names?

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published May 10th, 2022 - 08:33 GMT
The 28-year-old took to her instagram to share the news

Egyptian artist Hana Al-Zahid revealed that she was scammed a month ago.

Al-Zahid also revealed that tried to give the people who deceived her a last chance to fix the situation.

The 28-year-old took to her instagram to share the news, she wrote: 'me and my sister got scammed about a month ago, we have been quiet ever since, waiting for excuses. In the next story I will explain what happened exactly.'

She also added: 'I will be sharing names of the people responsible for this situations' 

Meanwhile, Hana recently appeared as a guest of honor in the last episode of the series (Maktoob Alia), which stars Karam Hosni, Amr Abdel-Jalil, Ayten Amer and Hanadi Muhanna, written by Ihab Blaybel, and directed by Khaled Al-Halafawi.


