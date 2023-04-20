Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz to star in new series

ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz will collaborate together to star in a new Turkish porduction.

Hande Erçel gave her consent to participate in the series titled Ghariban alongside Turkish actor Burak Deniz.

The script for the show was changed and modified and was re-written from the beginning several times to match the personalities of the two stars.

Ghariban will begin filming soon, and it is the series is based on the famous Arabic drama "Sons of Adam", which was shown in Ramadan 2020, and was presented by a number of Lebanese and Syrian drama stars, among them were Maxim Khalil, and Maguy Bou Ghosn.

The series achieved great success in the Arab world at the time.

بوراك دينيز سيلعب دور كنان، مقدم تلفزيوني يعاني من اضطراب تعدد الشخصيات، ولديه شخصيتان في روحه 🔥

هاندا ارتشيل ستجسد شخصية ليلى، مدعية عامة ناجحة في سن شاب، تحقق في جرائم القتل المتسلسلة ⚖️👩‍💼

تخيلو كل هذا وراح يكتبو ادهم 🤝#İkiYabancı #leyken #handeerçel #BurakDeniz pic.twitter.com/4fiseD5rRg — Amelben🌸Fan account (@Amel_miyy) April 19, 2023

Burak will play the role of Kinan, a TV presenter who suffers from multiple personality disorder while Hande Erçel will play Leyla, a successful young prosecutor with a mission to investigate serial murders.

Yesterday, a fan account for the Turkish actress shared the news, adding that Erçel had followed the production's director, Neslihan Yeşilyurt on Instagram.

Ghariban is produced by Turkish Fox channel, written by Adham Ozicek and directed by Neslihan Yeşilyurt, and filming will begin on April 27.