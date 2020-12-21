Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Speak Arabic & Fans Are Convinced That Kerem Said 'S**t' in the Language! (Video)

Watch out what you say Kerem because Arab fans are watching you.

The on-screen (and alleged real life) couple Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin enjoy a wide popularity not only in Turkey, but also in the Arab world as a result of the great success they're achieving in the series Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock on My Door).

As they share an Instagram Live before every episode, in this week's live Hande and Kerem entertained their Arab fans by saying some words in Arabic.

At first stars of Sen Çal Kapimi said 'habibi' meaning (my love), then Kerem went on to speak a little bit of Turkish.

However, Arab fans are convinced that their handsome star said 's**t' in Arabic.

هاندا وكرم عادي تتكلمون عربي

هاندا: حبيبي

كرم: خرا😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ewLkzthAJe — A (@_ANFII) December 19, 2020

A group of commentators defended Bürsin and said that a viewer of the Live might have written the word and asked Kerem to say it without explaining the meaning of it, while others commented that this is an insult to the Arab fans.