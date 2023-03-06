Hande Erçel arrives at the airport with her boyfriend

ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel spotted arriving at the airport after traveling with her new allegd boyfriend.

A video was shared on social media where Hande Erçel's "boyfriend number seven," as they return to form a trip, and the pair were seen all smiles as they arrived and took pictures.

Erçel's boyfriend, Hakan Sabancı is being referred to as boyfriend number seven, as recently there have been plenty of rumors about the actress' love life, and she was spotted with six other guys individually prior to being seen with Sabancı.

In the video, Erçel is smiling as she passes by the paparazzi and fans, but Sabanci looks uncomfortable as he stayed on his phone and his facial expressions indicated that he was not comfortable with all the cameras and people.

Sabancı is known for being a "Womanizer" on social media, and Erçel's just recently ended her brief romance with actor Kaan Yildirim.

Erçel denied any romance rumors between her and Sabancı and shared that she is getting frustrated by news concerning her love life, and that if she was in a relationship, she would let her fans know.